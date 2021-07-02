Previous
Catnipulation by gardenfolk
Photo 1644

Catnipulation

Catnipulation...
The technique used by cats
that enables them to get
whatever they want.
...Author Unknown

As soon as I got out the seat cushions for the backyard chairs, Peanut Butter assumed they were all for him. I didn't have the heart to make him move. He is a sweet boy
Lou Ann ace
Awww well they are nice and soft after all.
July 5th, 2021  
Liz Milne ace
So sweet!
July 5th, 2021  
Lin ace
Adorable.
July 5th, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Such a cutie!
July 5th, 2021  
