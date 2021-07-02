Sign up
Photo 1644
Catnipulation
Catnipulation...
The technique used by cats
that enables them to get
whatever they want.
...Author Unknown
As soon as I got out the seat cushions for the backyard chairs, Peanut Butter assumed they were all for him. I didn't have the heart to make him move. He is a sweet boy
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
4
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Tags
cat
,
neighbor
,
peanut-butter
,
seat-cushion
Lou Ann
ace
Awww well they are nice and soft after all.
July 5th, 2021
Liz Milne
ace
So sweet!
July 5th, 2021
Lin
ace
Adorable.
July 5th, 2021
Lisa Poland
ace
Such a cutie!
July 5th, 2021
