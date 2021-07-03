Previous
It Opens Itself by gardenfolk
It Opens Itself

If the rose is
a beautiful flower
it is also because
it opens itself.
...Charles De Leusse

I cut all the blooms off, in the middle of May, due to a Japanese Beetle infestation. After being sprayed with an oil insecticide, the beetles are all gone and the blooms are back!
3rd July 2021

Lou Ann ace
So glad your bushes recovered. This is lovely.
July 5th, 2021  
