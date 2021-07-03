Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1645
It Opens Itself
If the rose is
a beautiful flower
it is also because
it opens itself.
...Charles De Leusse
I cut all the blooms off, in the middle of May, due to a Japanese Beetle infestation. After being sprayed with an oil insecticide, the beetles are all gone and the blooms are back!
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1645
photos
210
followers
94
following
450% complete
View this month »
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
1645
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd July 2021 11:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
leaves
,
cluster
,
iceberg-roses
Lou Ann
ace
So glad your bushes recovered. This is lovely.
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close