Photo 1650
Finding the Calm
It is all about
finding the calm
in the chaos.
...Author Unknown
Sometimes it is just nice for the day to come to a close. Sweet dreams.
8th July 2021
8th Jul 21
0
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Taken
7th July 2021 12:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
clouds
,
evening
,
silhouettes
