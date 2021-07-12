where we're planted matters.

HydrangeaHappy , rich and full of life,it teaches us thatwhere we're planted matters.The hydrangea will change colors-pink, blue, crimson, wine-when moved to different soil....AnonymousThis is one of our hydrangeas in our back yard. Both of our plants are pink. The color of hydrangea blooms act as a natural pH indicator for the soil in which the plant grows. Blue means acidic soil while pink means a neutral to basic soil. The hydrangea is unique among plants in this ability to indicate soil acidity. To make it even more complicated, hydrangea colors ultimately depend on the availability of aluminum ions within the soil.I am finally able to start slowly catching up after my trip and also being ill upon my arrival home.