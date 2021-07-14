I found my love in Avalon

I found my love in AvalonBeside the bayI left my love in AvalonAnd sail'd awayI dream of her and AvalonFrom dusk 'til dawnAnd so I think I'll travel onTo Avalon....song by Vincent Rose/Al Jolson 1920Avalon Bay, Catalina IslandThis was taken from just below the Wrigley Mansion, now known as Mount Ada, a private bed and breakfast. You can see many of the historic landmarks including the Catalina Casino in the background, Chimes Tower on the hill, the Tuna club, the Yacht Club, Green Pleasure Pier and Holly House in the foreground.Catalina is rich in history and charm, where Hollywood's biggest stars in the 1920's would come to play and spend their free time. People like Marilyn Monroe and Ronald Reagan called Catalina Island home, where the Chicago Cubs used for their spring training for 30 years and where Winston Churchill caught a marlin.