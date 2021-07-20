Previous
Loyalty and Love by gardenfolk
Loyalty and Love

I am born knowing two things-
Loyalty and Love.
You must teach me
everything else.
...Anonymous

While I was out of town, my son picked up his German Shepherd puppy. Her name is Nova, born on April 24. I think she is going to be a big girl and oh so cute!
20th July 2021

