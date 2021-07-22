Previous
Catch the Tradewinds in Your Sails
Photo 1664

Catch the Tradewinds in Your Sails

Twenty years from now
you will be more disappointed
by the things you didn't do
than by the ones you did.
So throw off the bowlines.
Sail away from the safe harbor.
Catch the trade winds in your sails.
Explore. Dream. Discover.
...Mark Twain

Parasailing is fun. This was my second time as I went parasailing last August while visiting Catalina Island. They asked us if we would like to get our feet wet. We did, but I said "Yes, as long as we can keep all our body parts"! There was a shark attack on June 30 off the coast of Catalina. They actually dunked us to our knees and the water surprisingly didn't feel cold.

Still catching up from my trip and the cold/flu...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parasailing

https://www.mercurynews.com/2021/07/01/teenager-bitten-in-hand-by-shark-near-catalina-island
