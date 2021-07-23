With Paper and Paint

After a few thousand

watercolors

you will find that

you have fallen in love

with paper and paint.

Rex Brandt



I made a few watercolors on my trip to Catalina last year. And these four note cards this year. My Catalina friend, Diana, is an artist and gave us encouragement to play and have fun with the water and paint.



If I am suppose to do a few thousand before improving, I have a long way to go. I don't draw well but still enjoyed it.



I bought some paper, brushes and paint so I can experiment and try it again at home. Watercolor is my favorite paint medium. Diana prefers wet on wet application. I need to practice, relax and just have fun. Maybe Katniss will help me by walking across my work or swish it with her tail. Or maybe I need Bob Ross whispering "No pressure. Just relax and watch it happen."