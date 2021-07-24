Coco Puff

Rich people have

brand labels in

their clothes.

Happy people

have Pomeranian

fur on their clothes.

...Anonymous



This is Coco Puff, a 3-4 pound teacup Pomeranian. He is the cutest little13 year old. Coco Puff stops traffic wherever he goes. He is friendly, fun and a little charmer. He caught my eye and that is how I met his owner.



I met my new friend, Diana, on Catalina in September 2019. We struck up a conversation over our little dogs, which led to our mutual love of artistic endeavors and a friendship was formed. We had so much in common.



We ran into each other several times, shared meals and exchanged phone numbers. Diana moved from Arkansas to Catalina about 6 years ago. Diana has a duplex and loves it there. Since the pandemic, she lost her renters and has left the unit open to host family and friends. She has invited me to visit and stay with her twice now...and to bring a friend. What a generous and kind person. And Coco Puff is precious and looks like a teddy bear.



