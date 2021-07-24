Previous
Next
Coco Puff by gardenfolk
Photo 1666

Coco Puff

Rich people have
brand labels in
their clothes.
Happy people
have Pomeranian
fur on their clothes.
...Anonymous

This is Coco Puff, a 3-4 pound teacup Pomeranian. He is the cutest little13 year old. Coco Puff stops traffic wherever he goes. He is friendly, fun and a little charmer. He caught my eye and that is how I met his owner.

I met my new friend, Diana, on Catalina in September 2019. We struck up a conversation over our little dogs, which led to our mutual love of artistic endeavors and a friendship was formed. We had so much in common.

We ran into each other several times, shared meals and exchanged phone numbers. Diana moved from Arkansas to Catalina about 6 years ago. Diana has a duplex and loves it there. Since the pandemic, she lost her renters and has left the unit open to host family and friends. She has invited me to visit and stay with her twice now...and to bring a friend. What a generous and kind person. And Coco Puff is precious and looks like a teddy bear.

24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
456% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
He's so fluffy! Adorable!
July 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise