My Religion is Kindness by gardenfolk
Photo 1663

My Religion is Kindness

My religion is very simple.
My religion is kindness.
Dalai Lama

Oh my goodness. These fawns were adorable on Catalina Island. I saw several of them...so cute with the white spots.
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

ace
@gardenfolk
