Cats Take a Message by gardenfolk
Cats Take a Message

Dogs come when
they're called.
Cats take a message
and get back to you later.
...Mary Bly

After 2 1/2 weeks, I needed to post a photo of Katniss. I missed seeing her here.
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

