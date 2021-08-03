Sign up
Photo 1676
For Its Own Joy
A flower blossoms
for its own joy.
...Oscar Wilde
Our Agapanthus plants are still in bloom.
https://www.gardenia.net/plant/agapanthus-africanus-peter-pan
3rd August 2021
3rd Aug 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
bokeh
agapanthus
soft-focus
peter-pan
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
August 3rd, 2021
Sandy Z W
ace
Pretty pretty.
August 3rd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2021
