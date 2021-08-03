Previous
For Its Own Joy by gardenfolk
Photo 1676

For Its Own Joy

A flower blossoms
for its own joy.
...Oscar Wilde

Our Agapanthus plants are still in bloom.

https://www.gardenia.net/plant/agapanthus-africanus-peter-pan
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 3rd, 2021  
Sandy Z W ace
Pretty pretty.
August 3rd, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 3rd, 2021  
