by gardenfolk
Photo 1680

The hum of bees
is the voice
of the garden.
...Elizabeth Lawrence

This is a bloom from the Southern Magnolia Tree across the street. I am allergic to bees but they were ignoring me.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

ace
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful , great capture of the purity of the white !
August 8th, 2021  
