The hum of bees
is the voice
of the garden.
...Elizabeth Lawrence
This is a bloom from the Southern Magnolia Tree across the street. I am allergic to bees but they were ignoring me.
7th Aug 21
Tags
blossom
,
petals
,
magnolia
,
bees
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful , great capture of the purity of the white !
August 8th, 2021
