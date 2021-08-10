Previous
Shines Like a Pearl by gardenfolk
Photo 1683

Shines Like a Pearl

True joy of nature
is when every drop of water
shines like a pearl.
...Anamika Mishra


10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
