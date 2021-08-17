Previous
Create Your Own Sunshine by gardenfolk
Photo 1690

Create Your Own Sunshine

Some days you just have to
create your own sunshine.
...Author Unknown

A stressful news day. I needed some sunshine.
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Joan Robillard ace
GOrgeous
August 17th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely so cheerful
August 17th, 2021  
Lastrami
Looks like botanical fireworks somehow. What a beautiful and extraordinary plant. "Pincushion" ... the plant is aptly named :) fav
August 17th, 2021  
tony gig
Amazing Macro...fav.
August 17th, 2021  
Denise Wood ace
Beautiful sunshine - I think we all need this :) fav
August 17th, 2021  
Wylie ace
beautiful little suns.
August 17th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
An explosion of light and warm colour. I hope today is a better day for you.
August 17th, 2021  
