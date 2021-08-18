I needed more water

The doctor saidI needed more waterin my diet.I took that to meansalt water....AnonymousThis collage is of the Long Beach Marina. There is a shopping complex, an aquatic park and several piers for fishing. They also offer a great view of the majestic Queen Mary. The bottom right photo is Parkers' Lighthouse, a restaurant with great water views. After visiting Catalina, this is a fun place to visit before heading home or flying out of Long Beach Airport.This was taken last year after my visit to Catalina Island. I also took a tour of the Queen Mary two years ago before the pandemic.