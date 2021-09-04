Previous
About Climate Change by gardenfolk
Photo 1708

About Climate Change

If you are in denial
about climate change,
come to California.
...Gavin Newson

Tonight the sky was colored orange by smoke and particulate from the Caldor and Dixie fires.

The Caldor fire, near Lake Tahoe, has burned 213,270 acres and is 32% contained.

The Dixie fire has burned 881, 086 acres and is 55% contained. It has been active for 51 days.

https://www.cnet.com/news/why-wildfires-are-turning-skies-into-a-sinister-orange/
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

