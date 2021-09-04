about climate change,

If you are in denialabout climate change,come to California....Gavin NewsonTonight the sky was colored orange by smoke and particulate from the Caldor and Dixie fires.The Caldor fire, near Lake Tahoe, has burned 213,270 acres and is 32% contained.The Dixie fire has burned 881, 086 acres and is 55% contained. It has been active for 51 days.