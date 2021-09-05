Previous
By the Back Door by gardenfolk
Photo 1709

By the Back Door

We often get
in quicker
by the back door
than by the front.
...Napoleon Bonaparte

Peanut Butter, our neighbor cat, is always by our back door. Katniss is still not inviting him in. In fact, Katniss rarely leaves the yard now. She is guarding our home. :)
