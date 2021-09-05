Sign up
Photo 1709
By the Back Door
We often get
in quicker
by the back door
than by the front.
...Napoleon Bonaparte
Peanut Butter, our neighbor cat, is always by our back door. Katniss is still not inviting him in. In fact, Katniss rarely leaves the yard now. She is guarding our home. :)
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
