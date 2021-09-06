Sign up
Photo 1710
Room In Your Heart
Dog is such
a very small word
for something that
takes up so much
room in your heart.
...Author Unknown
I gave Sophie Belle a trim today so you could see her eyes. She is such a good little dog. I cannot believe she has been with us for almost 14 years already.
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
black
,
dog
,
schnauzer
,
sophie-belle
,
teacup-size
Liz Milne
ace
Lovely girl!
September 5th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how cure
September 5th, 2021
Pam Knowler
ace
What a sweetheart!
September 5th, 2021
