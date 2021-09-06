Previous
Next
Room In Your Heart by gardenfolk
Photo 1710

Room In Your Heart

Dog is such
a very small word
for something that
takes up so much
room in your heart.
...Author Unknown

I gave Sophie Belle a trim today so you could see her eyes. She is such a good little dog. I cannot believe she has been with us for almost 14 years already.
6th September 2021 6th Sep 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
468% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Lovely girl!
September 5th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how cure
September 5th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
What a sweetheart!
September 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise