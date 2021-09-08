Sign up
Photo 1712
See the Light in Others
See the light in others
and treat them as if
that's all you see.
...Dr. Wayne Dyer
Katniss was out on the balcony. I liked the lighting on her.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
eyes
cat
kitty
balcony
whiskers
markings
katniss
afternoon-light
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 7th, 2021
