In a Puzzle

Like a piece

in a puzzle

you have a

unique position

to occupy.

...Author Unknown



I have been putting together jigsaw puzzles since February. I love it because it keeps my mind engaged so I cannot think about the negative in the news. And, I especially enjoy the company of my helper. Katniss does not go to bed until I do. She is a trooper when I stay up very late.



This is a 1000 piece Buffalo puzzle by artist, Charles Wysocki.