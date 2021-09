From the Soul

Art washes away

from the soul

the dust of

everyday life.

...Pablo Picasso



I bought watercolor supples a year ago, plus a watercolor book and finally got them out to play. I decided to try to do one small watercolor a day, directly in the book. There are fifty drawings and these are the first five. I numbered them in order of painting.



1. Sea Turtle

2. Hermit Crab

3.Humpback Whale

4. Shark

5. Sea Otter



I do not need to draw them (thank goodness), just follow the direction and apply watercolor paint. I am enjoying it because the book teaches and gives you the example to follow. It has been fun.



(Watercolor with Me) In the Ocean by Dana Fox