Photo 1720
These Wonderful String Lights
I've always been charmed by
these wonderful string lights.
I just love these things.
...Chi-Lan Lieu
Folsom Historic District...formerly known as Old Town Folsom. They are in the process of updating, new buildings and beautifying the area.
16th September 2021
16th Sep 21
3
3
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1720
photos
213
followers
98
following
Flashback
View
Tags
evening
,
string-lights
,
folsom-historic-district
Faye Turner
Nicely captured fav
September 15th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
September 15th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
I love them too. These are beautiful!
September 15th, 2021
