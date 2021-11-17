Previous
Next
Life Is Like a Puzzle by gardenfolk
Photo 1781

Life Is Like a Puzzle

Life is like a puzzle.
Only if you fit the
pieces to the right places
you will see the beauty of it.
...Dave Nahar

I started this puzzle over a month ago before going to Washington DC. I finally got it out again and Katniss helped me finish it.

The puzzle scene reminds me of visiting New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine a few years ago. I loved the charming homes, white steeple churches, stone walls and winding roads scattered with leaves. It was October and there were pumpkins on the porches too.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
488% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
The way the buildings are so close it must be Massachusetts
November 17th, 2021  
Pam Knowler ace
I thought it was a picture of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. I was looking for Louise’s @weezilou purple house but couldn’t find it. Then I read it’s not Lunenburg! Lol!
November 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise