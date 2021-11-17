Life Is Like a Puzzle

Life is like a puzzle.

Only if you fit the

pieces to the right places

you will see the beauty of it.

...Dave Nahar



I started this puzzle over a month ago before going to Washington DC. I finally got it out again and Katniss helped me finish it.



The puzzle scene reminds me of visiting New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine a few years ago. I loved the charming homes, white steeple churches, stone walls and winding roads scattered with leaves. It was October and there were pumpkins on the porches too.