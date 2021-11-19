Sign up
Their Last Days
Their Last Days
How beautifully
leaves grow old
how full of light
and color are
their last days.
...John Burroughs
Some of the leaves are still hanging on our maple trees, mostly on the bottom branches.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
Tags
tree
,
leaves
,
maple
,
november
,
afternoon-light
