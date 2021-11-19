Previous
Their Last Days by gardenfolk
Photo 1783

Their Last Days

How beautifully
leaves grow old
how full of light
and color are
their last days.
...John Burroughs

Some of the leaves are still hanging on our maple trees, mostly on the bottom branches.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

