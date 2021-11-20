Previous
See It Smell It Taste It by gardenfolk
See It Smell It Taste It

See it, smell it, taste it
and forget the time
of day or year.
Autumn needs no
clock or calendar.
...Hal Borland

Nice on Black.

20th November 2021 20th Nov 21

@gardenfolk
KV ace
So nice in B&W… lovely edit too.
November 19th, 2021  
