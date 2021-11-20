Sign up
Photo 1784
See It Smell It Taste It
See it, smell it, taste it
and forget the time
of day or year.
Autumn needs no
clock or calendar.
...Hal Borland
Nice on Black.
20th November 2021
20th Nov 21
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
b&w
,
chair
,
leaves
,
kitty
,
fur
,
katniss
KV
ace
So nice in B&W… lovely edit too.
November 19th, 2021
Leave a Comment
