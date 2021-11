The Burn

If it doesn't

set your soul

on fire

it's not worth

the burn.

...C. Churchill



Today was the first day I have left my property in over a week. I was feeling "under the weather" and will spare you the details. My reward was a pretty sky by the school around the corner. Best on Black.



I am now behind schedule with just about everything...and Thanksgiving is only a few days away. Luckily it will be a quiet one with my husband, Sophie Belle and Katniss. :)