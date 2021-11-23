Sign up
Photo 1787
Autumn Leaves Don't Fall
Autumn leaves don't fall.
They fly.
They take their time
and wander on this
their only chance
to soar.
This tree, our Aristocrat Pear tree, has the prettiest leaves. That is the tree Katniss climbs in our backyard.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
,
aristocrat-pear-tree
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful capture
November 23rd, 2021
