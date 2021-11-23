Previous
Autumn Leaves Don't Fall by gardenfolk
Autumn leaves don't fall.
They fly.
They take their time
and wander on this
their only chance
to soar.

This tree, our Aristocrat Pear tree, has the prettiest leaves. That is the tree Katniss climbs in our backyard.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful capture
November 23rd, 2021  
