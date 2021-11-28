Previous
Tree-mendous by gardenfolk
Tree-mendous

...Author Unknown

We had a lovely sunset through the pear tree. I have been busy working on a few projects. Will try to catch up in the next few days. Nice on Black.
28th November 2021

Casablanca ace
Nice rich colours
November 30th, 2021  
