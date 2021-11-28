Sign up
Photo 1792
Tree-mendous
This view is
tree-mendous.
...Author Unknown
We had a lovely sunset through the pear tree. I have been busy working on a few projects. Will try to catch up in the next few days. Nice on Black.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1794
photos
207
followers
103
following
491% complete
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
1792
1793
1794
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
26th November 2021 4:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
leaves
,
evening
,
november
,
pear-tree
Casablanca
ace
Nice rich colours
November 30th, 2021
