Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1862
Awaiting Perfection
Perhaps the crescent moon
smiles in doubt at being told
that it is a fragment
awaiting perfection.
...Rabindranath Tagore
The moon has been so pretty the last few nights being able to see the outline of the full moon. Best on Black.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1862
photos
211
followers
103
following
510% complete
View this month »
1855
1856
1857
1858
1859
1860
1861
1862
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
2nd February 2022 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
,
sunset
,
trees
,
branches
,
silhouette
,
crescent
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close