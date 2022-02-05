Previous
Awaiting Perfection by gardenfolk
Photo 1862

Awaiting Perfection

Perhaps the crescent moon
smiles in doubt at being told
that it is a fragment
awaiting perfection.
...Rabindranath Tagore

The moon has been so pretty the last few nights being able to see the outline of the full moon. Best on Black.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

CC Folk

