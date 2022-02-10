Previous
Never Wasted by gardenfolk
Never Wasted

Time spent
with cats is
never wasted.
...Sigmund Freud


10th February 2022

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful portrait , fav
February 10th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous photo of Katniss :)
February 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 10th, 2022  
