I Was on the Other Line by gardenfolk
Photo 1878

I Was on the Other Line

Sorry I missed your call,
I was on the other line.
...Anonymous

I saw these two guys fishing at sunset. I hope they caught something.

We have been down on the beach looking for small coquina shells in white, pink yellow and purple. I have found quite a few.

Nice on Black.
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

@gardenfolk
Beryl Lloyd ace
Glorious capture fav
February 23rd, 2022  
