Photo 1878
I Was on the Other Line
Sorry I missed your call,
I was on the other line.
...Anonymous
I saw these two guys fishing at sunset. I hope they caught something.
We have been down on the beach looking for small coquina shells in white, pink yellow and purple. I have found quite a few.
Nice on Black.
21st February 2022
21st Feb 22
8
1
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
19th February 2022 6:20pm
sunset
fishing
silhouettes
florida
gulf-of-mexico
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Glorious capture fav
February 23rd, 2022
