Photo 1889
A Few Are Sand
Of all the paths
you take in life,
make sure
a few are sand.
...John Muir
I love that the cabin is so close, I am only a short walk over the dune. Nice on Black.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
sand
sky
sunset
sun
ocean
dune
