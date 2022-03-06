Previous
Kissing the Shoreline by gardenfolk
Photo 1891

Kissing the Shoreline

Because there's nothing
more beautiful than
the way the ocean
refuses to stop
kissing the shoreline,
no matter how many times
it's sent away.
...Sarah Kay

I took a very long walk along the shore. It was completely dark by the time I returned...magical.
I will miss it.
Nice on Black.
6th March 2022

CC Folk

ace
gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Heather ace
So beautiful, and even more so on black! Love the ripples of the waves and those glorious sunset colours! Fav
March 5th, 2022  
joeyM ace
Stunning ❤️
March 5th, 2022  
