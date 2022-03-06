Sign up
Photo 1891
Kissing the Shoreline
Because there's nothing
more beautiful than
the way the ocean
refuses to stop
kissing the shoreline,
no matter how many times
it's sent away.
...Sarah Kay
I took a very long walk along the shore. It was completely dark by the time I returned...magical.
I will miss it.
Nice on Black.
6th March 2022
6th Mar 22
Tags
dark
,
sky
,
sunset
,
ocean
,
layers
,
indian-rocks-beach
Heather
ace
So beautiful, and even more so on black! Love the ripples of the waves and those glorious sunset colours! Fav
March 5th, 2022
joeyM
ace
Stunning ❤️
March 5th, 2022
