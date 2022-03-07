Sign up
Photo 1892
Never Leaves Me
I can leave
the sea
but the sea
never leaves me.
…Author Unknown
I had almost 3 glorious weeks living at the beach. I loved every minute.
Nice on Black.
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
4th March 2022 6:06pm
Tags
sand
,
sunset
,
reflections
,
ocean
,
umbrella
,
silhouettes
Sporen Maken
Stunning
March 8th, 2022
