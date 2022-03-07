Previous
Next
Never Leaves Me by gardenfolk
Photo 1892

Never Leaves Me

I can leave
the sea
but the sea
never leaves me.
…Author Unknown

I had almost 3 glorious weeks living at the beach. I loved every minute.
Nice on Black.

7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sporen Maken
Stunning
March 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise