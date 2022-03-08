Previous
Flying Home by gardenfolk
Flying Home

The Earth is what we
all have in common.
...Wendell Berry

As you can see, I am always in search of water, even from an airplane window. I love clouds too.

I flew home by way of Tampa to Las Vegas, Las Vegas to Long Beach, then Long Beach to Sacramento...it was a very long day.
8th March 2022

Photo Details

