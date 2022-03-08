Sign up
Photo 1893
Flying Home
The Earth is what we
all have in common.
...Wendell Berry
As you can see, I am always in search of water, even from an airplane window. I love clouds too.
I flew home by way of Tampa to Las Vegas, Las Vegas to Long Beach, then Long Beach to Sacramento...it was a very long day.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Views
7
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th March 2022 10:03am
Tags
water
,
clouds
,
earth
,
heading-home
