Flowers Bloom Even Then

A world of grief and pain,

flowers bloom even then.

...Kobayashi Issa



I am home again and I almost missed the blooming time of our magnolia tree. Usually I refer to it as my kind of "March Madness" as it will bloom heavily in March. However this year, it started right after I left town in the middle of February so I missed its peak time.



And it is back to reality now that I am home again...laundry, cooking, bills, cleaning, etc. Plus the sadness of the war. Pray for Peace.