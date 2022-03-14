Sign up
Photo 1899
My Little Dog
My little dog-
A heartbeat
at my feet.
...Edith Wharton
Little Sophie Belle could hardly keep her eyes open. She was a sleepy girl. Sophie was trying to stay awake in case I decided to get something to eat. Nice on Black.
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
