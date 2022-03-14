Previous
Next
My Little Dog by gardenfolk
Photo 1899

My Little Dog

My little dog-
A heartbeat
at my feet.
...Edith Wharton

Little Sophie Belle could hardly keep her eyes open. She was a sleepy girl. Sophie was trying to stay awake in case I decided to get something to eat. Nice on Black.
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise