Weathered Souls by gardenfolk
Photo 1906

Weathered Souls

We are like
blossoming trees...
holding on,
letting go,
rising & falling
into our
weathered souls.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

I love this tree...
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Photo Details

tony gig
Beautiful...
March 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
A gorgeous capture of these beautiful blooms.
March 21st, 2022  
