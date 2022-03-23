Plant the seeds of hope

Plant the seeds of hopeand water it with compassion.The world is in more need of it....Dwarakesh MThe sunflower, Ukraine's national flower, is becoming a symbol of resistance against the country's invasion by Russian forces. Its exuberant and lively form represents the antithesis of the destruction now being suffered by the Ukrainian people.As Vincent Van Gogh once put it in a letter to his brother, "Nothing but sorrow comes out of war...there is only destruction." The situation in Ukraine is currently dire and desperate but hopefully the sunflowers, which so inspired the artist, will eventually become a symbol of peace and reconstruction. Pray peace comes soon.Below, Arnold Schwarzenegger, sent a tweet to the Russian people.