Through the Dancing Poppies by gardenfolk
Photo 1910

Through the Dancing Poppies

Through the dancing poppies
stole a breeze most softly
lulling to my soul.
…John Keats

I spotted some wild California Poppies, our state flower.

https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/plant-of-the-week/eschscholzia_californica.shtml
25th March 2022

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos.
