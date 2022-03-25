Sign up
Photo 1910
Through the Dancing Poppies
Through the dancing poppies
stole a breeze most softly
lulling to my soul.
…John Keats
I spotted some wild California Poppies, our state flower.
https://www.fs.fed.us/wildflowers/plant-of-the-week/eschscholzia_californica.shtml
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
