Poppy Flower by gardenfolk
Photo 1913

Poppy Flower

Her heart was like a
poppy flower,
fluttering in the wind
and pretty to the eye,
but once plucked and
put into a vase it
tended to die.
...Anonymous

28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

@gardenfolk
