Previous
Next
Photo 1913
Poppy Flower
Her heart was like a
poppy flower,
fluttering in the wind
and pretty to the eye,
but once plucked and
put into a vase it
tended to die.
...Anonymous
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Views
3
Album
365
Tags
white
,
orange
,
wildflowers
,
iceland-poppy
