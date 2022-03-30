Sign up
Photo 1915
For the Rain
How much of life
do we miss
by waiting for the
rainbow
before thanking God
for the rain.
...Dieter F. Uchtdorf
Thankful for a good soaking of rain. We needed some. This is a shot of my car windshield.
Of course, I went out to run errands and didn't take an umbrella or raincoat. I even forgot my prescription glasses too.
It didn't bother me that I got drenched. I was just so happy to see rain. I took a long dress to alterations (to be shortened) so I can wear it to a wedding this Sunday.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
blurry
vehicle
windshield
raindrops
