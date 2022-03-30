Previous
Next
For the Rain by gardenfolk
Photo 1915

For the Rain

How much of life
do we miss
by waiting for the
rainbow
before thanking God
for the rain.
...Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Thankful for a good soaking of rain. We needed some. This is a shot of my car windshield.

Of course, I went out to run errands and didn't take an umbrella or raincoat. I even forgot my prescription glasses too.

It didn't bother me that I got drenched. I was just so happy to see rain. I took a long dress to alterations (to be shortened) so I can wear it to a wedding this Sunday.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise