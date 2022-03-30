For the Rain

How much of life

do we miss

by waiting for the

rainbow

before thanking God

for the rain.

...Dieter F. Uchtdorf



Thankful for a good soaking of rain. We needed some. This is a shot of my car windshield.



Of course, I went out to run errands and didn't take an umbrella or raincoat. I even forgot my prescription glasses too.



It didn't bother me that I got drenched. I was just so happy to see rain. I took a long dress to alterations (to be shortened) so I can wear it to a wedding this Sunday.