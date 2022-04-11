Sign up
One Day
One day
I would like to
turn on the news
and hear there is
Peace on Earth.
...Karon Waddell
Russian forces prepare for new attacks on Ukraine. Peace, please…
11th April 2022
11th Apr 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
7
1
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
4th April 2022 3:51pm
Tags
peace
sunflower
ukraine
Lou Ann
ace
Putin has destroyed two countries, Ukraine and Russia. Wouldn’t world peace be lovely? Alas it’s just a dream.
April 11th, 2022
