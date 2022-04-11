Previous
One Day by gardenfolk
One Day

One day
I would like to
turn on the news
and hear there is
Peace on Earth.
...Karon Waddell

Russian forces prepare for new attacks on Ukraine. Peace, please…
11th April 2022

gardenfolk
Karon Waddell
Lou Ann ace
Putin has destroyed two countries, Ukraine and Russia. Wouldn’t world peace be lovely? Alas it’s just a dream.
April 11th, 2022  
