What's the worst thing that can happenIf they say my time is throughCan they take away the loveOr the years I've shared with youWhat's the worst thing that can happenWhat's the worst thing they can doThreaten me with Heaven,it's all they can doThreaten me with Heaven,if they want toThreaten me with Heaven,I believe that it's trueThreaten me with HeavenI'll be waiting for you....Amy Grant/Vince GillMy father-in-law peacefully passed away today.Threaten Me with Heaven: