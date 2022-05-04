Sign up
Photo 1950
To All That Is
Spring adds new life
and new beauty
to all that is.
...Jessica Harrelson
4th May 2022
4th May 22
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1951
photos
218
followers
97
following
534% complete
1944
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
30th April 2022 11:51pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue-sky
,
new-leaves
,
dapples-bokeh
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautifully captured with the sunlight bright on the branch of new leaves !
May 5th, 2022
