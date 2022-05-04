Previous
To All That Is by gardenfolk
Photo 1950

To All That Is

Spring adds new life
and new beauty
to all that is.
...Jessica Harrelson
@gardenfolk
@gardenfolk
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautifully captured with the sunlight bright on the branch of new leaves !
May 5th, 2022  
