Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1955
Show Me Your Garden
Show me your garden
and I shall tell you
what you are.
...Alfred Austin
I brought these air plants home from my visit to Florida. I have them lined up on a window sill. Katniss was helping me with their once a week watering. She is such a good helper.
https://www.gardenista.com/posts/10-things-nobody-tells-you-about-air-plants-tillandsias/
9th May 2022
9th May 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
1956
photos
217
followers
97
following
535% complete
View this month »
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
3rd May 2022 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
sink
,
katniss
,
air-plants
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close