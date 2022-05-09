Previous
Show Me Your Garden by gardenfolk
Photo 1955

Show Me Your Garden

Show me your garden
and I shall tell you
what you are.
...Alfred Austin

I brought these air plants home from my visit to Florida. I have them lined up on a window sill. Katniss was helping me with their once a week watering. She is such a good helper.

https://www.gardenista.com/posts/10-things-nobody-tells-you-about-air-plants-tillandsias/
