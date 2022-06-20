Previous
Seize the Moment by gardenfolk
Photo 1965

Seize the Moment

Seize the moment.
Remember all those
women on the Titanic
who waved off
the dessert cart.
…Erma Bombeck

I made this dessert to take to my son and his family. My husband and I all celebrated Father’s Day together. A lovely day.

The dessert is a dense chocolate brownie, covered with homemade whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Delish.
