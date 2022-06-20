Seize the Moment

Seize the moment.

Remember all those

women on the Titanic

who waved off

the dessert cart.

…Erma Bombeck



I made this dessert to take to my son and his family. My husband and I all celebrated Father’s Day together. A lovely day.



The dessert is a dense chocolate brownie, covered with homemade whipped cream and fresh strawberries. Delish.