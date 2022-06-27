Sign up
Photo 1976
So Much Is In the Bud
So much is in the bud.
...Denise Levertov
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
1986
photos
212
followers
97
following
Views
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
6th July 2022 2:51pm
Tags
leaves
,
bloom
,
magnolia
