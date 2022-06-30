Previous
The Bravest Thing
The Bravest Thing

The bravest thing
you can be
is yourself.
...Anonymous

June was Pride Month when the world's LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.

It is about understanding and taking care of each other as human beings. Live and let live.
30th June 2022

