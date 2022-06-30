Sign up
Photo 1977
The Bravest Thing
The bravest thing
you can be
is yourself.
...Anonymous
June was Pride Month when the world's LGBTQ communities come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves.
It is about understanding and taking care of each other as human beings. Live and let live.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
CC Folk
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
